Everton v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Rob Edwards could be without several players as injuries mount up, but who could miss the visit to Merseyside?

Hwang Hee-chan - 75% chance

The forward shone against West Ham with a goal and an assist in a strong display, before coming off in the second half with a calf knock.

But the head coach was able to offer a positive update on his condition and that of Joao Gomes.

When asked about Hwang and J.Gomes, Edwards said: "Those two guys were out there in training today, which was good, so we're hoping they will be all right.

"We're not going to get anyone else back that was missing, but people are progressing on time. They won't be right for this midweek game."

Joao Gomes - 75% chance

J.Gomes was forced off at half-time against the Hammers with a groin issue but looks set to be involved against Everton.

Rodrigo Gomes - 0% chance