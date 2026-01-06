Everton v Wolves preview: Rob Edwards calling for his players to remain grounded after first win

The Premier League's bottom club have four points from their last two games after beating West Ham at the weekend and they face a Toffees side sitting 12th in the table.

Everton lost 4-2 at home to Brentford last time out and Edwards has warned they will be a tough test as he calls on his players to stay grounded and not get carried away.

"Every game is difficult in the Premier League and this will be no different," Edwards said.

"Obviously coming off the back of a result that they'll be frustrated with at home, so they'll be wanting to put that right. It's going to be a really difficult game.

"We're under no illusions just because we've got a couple of results, we haven't cracked it, far from it.

"We've got to make sure that we keep our feet on the ground, keep working very, very hard. This is going to be a very difficult game.

"I've got loads of respect for him (David Moyes).

"It's quite unique what he's been able to do, he's an incredible manager with amazing longevity and has been hugely successful.

"He's had massive success once at Everton and he's doing a really good job again now, so I have loads of respect for what he's done and what he continues to do."

Teenager Mateus Mane has been the shining light for Wolves in recent weeks and he topped it off with a starring display and first senior goal against the Hammers.

Edwards is keen for more of the same from the 18-year-old as he continues to impress.

"He's just got to keep doing what he's doing at the moment," the head coach said.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Mateus Mane of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux on January 03, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"His performance was really good, but all of his performances before that have been as well, whether he's been coming off the bench or starting the games.

"He's got a really good attitude, he's affected the games very, very well with his intensity, his selfless work, but then real moments of quality and bravery, which I think has rubbed off on a lot of the group as well."

Edwards added: "We've been performing well, the win is obviously nice.

"For it to come off the back of some good performances is obviously good.

"The whole world just cares about results, that's the nature of the business, I understand it. But our focus has been on trying to improve, which we've been doing.

"Internally here, it's not been the end of the world that we hadn't won a game, but obviously we really wanted to. There's still a focus and we're still trying to improve.

"There is a huger for me and we've seen that in the last couple of weeks that there is more belief, I think we've seen that more in training as well. There has been a better quality, there has been a bit more of a bounce around. I think people can see a little bit more progression and the lads can feel that as well.

"It was a really good day for us and we needed it, the club needed it, the supporters needed it more than anyone else. But internally let's crack on and keep working hard."

Hwang Hee-chan and Joao Gomes are hoped to be fit for the fixture, while Rodrigo Gomes is targeting a return against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Toti Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Marshall Munetsi are still sidelined, while Emmanuel Agbadou is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.