Mason was sacked after just 27 games in charge - with Albion now looking for their third permanent manager in just over 12 months.

Carlos Corberan's departure led to a short reign for Tony Mowbray before he was eventually axed - and now comes the Mason situation.

Attention has already turned to his replacement and here are a few early potential contenders according to the bookmakers odds:

Michael Carrick 4/1

When a Championship job, or any English job comes up at the moment - the ex-Middlesbrough boss in the frame.

So it is no surprise his name comes out on top early in this process.

Did reasonably well at Boro - but did fail in their quest for the Premier League having been backed.

He would be the name many would automatically turn to - and he fits the mould Bilkul and the owners want of being a young manager.

Carlos Corberan 5/1

The link was always going to come - especially with Corberan seemingly on the brink at Valencia.

There was such stability at Albion under the Spaniard which has been in short supply since he left.

Carlos Corberan days before he left Albion in 2024 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It isn't beyond impossible - but it is hard to see. Although if you need someone to get you out of the mud Albion are in - he would probably be a good choice.

Gary O'Neil 8/1

Linked with every job around at the moment - but would be a big own goal.

A young manager who will probably have a good career in the dugout - but an ex-Wolves manager is not what Albion need right now.

James Morrison 10/1

Don't rule it out, until the of the season. It is all dependant on Albion's recruitment process and how the next few games go.

If Morrison strings results together and Albion end up with another Raphael Wicky situation - who knows.

Michael Skubala 12/1

A left field name in the early odds - the Lincoln boss has the Imps flying at the moment having taken charge in 2023.

A former Leeds coach who was handed his first job three years ago - has done a superb job at Sincil Bank.

Whether Albion would go down to League One to recruit remains to be seen - but if they do he would be a standout name.

Russell Martin 12/1

Going to be linked given Championship success and being out of work.

Russell Martin had an ill-fated spell at Rangers this season

But this one might not go down too well with the Albion fans. An infamous red card incident involving Corberan and his play-off semi-final advertising board antics are still remembered by supporters.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 12/1

Always linked with jobs and has stated he would be open to a Championship move.

Not too sure it would be a goer - with the former striker reportedly open to taking over at Manchester United again.

Slaven Bilic 14/1

A dream for some Albion fans. Bilic's name has been around the West Ham job and a potential upcoming return.

But if it does not materialise - then could an Albion return be likely? Not impossible but hard to see at this stage.