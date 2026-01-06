Clubs submit promotion licenses

It is the time of year where clubs have been working on securing a license - which is needed to move up the levels in the Welsh domestic game.

The clubs involved include those fighting for promotion - while others who are not have showed the intentions and ambitions of moving up the leagues.

Guilsfield, Newtown and Caersws have all applied for a tier two license and will receive one - as expected.

Elsewhere, in the Ardal North East League, Llanrhaeadr and Knighton Town have both applied for licences - with the latter most likely to finish in the promotion spots. Llandrindod Wells have also put in an application.

All the Mid Wales clubs in the third tier have applied to have their licenses renewed for next season - while a handful of clubs in the MMP Central Wales Leagues have also applied for promotion.

Only Fflostrasol, Llanidloes Town, Machynlleth and Rhayader Town have applied from the south division, while in the north the top two in Carno and Llansantffraid Village have put in their bids.

Elsewhere, Barmouth, Berriew, Forden, Four Crosses and Waterloo have also applied.

Confirming the list of applicants, the FAW said: "A Licence is granted on an annual basis and automatically expires at the end of the season for which it has been awarded. Therefore, in order for clubs to maintain their status at their level of the Pyramid, they must annually apply for and meet the licensing criteria.

"It’s important that clubs at all levels are assessed annually in order to ensure that the high standards clubs have already met remain in place and that all ground share agreements remain valid.

"The Club Licensing system aims to assist the continuous improvement and development of football clubs so any changes to the criteria are carefully considered and are made with the intention of increasing standards."

During November, December, January and February, site visits to their stadiums are arranged and club audits are completed, including the assessment of their licensing documentation.

By 1 March 2026, any groundsharing agreements must be submitted in accordance with the FAW Pyramid Regulations.

Six Panels, made up of independent experts, meet to assess each club’s application.

Panel members cover a range of skills & expertise and include; senior lawyers & other legal experts, chartered accountants, UEFA stadium inspectors & consultants and former international footballers.