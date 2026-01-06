The club's tenth straight away defeat was a cruel one - as the Baggies dominated Leicester but left the back door open at the end. It was a script the fans had become accustom to.

For Mason, it was the final nail in the coffin, as they relieved him of his duties on Tuesday morning.

It was a managerial spell that began so brightly with fans dreaming of the Premier League after their start to the campaign - but it ended in disaster.

Here are five things that went wrong for Mason during his time in The Hawthorns dugout:

Lack of goals

Three wins from four and Albion were flying. Two of those were by the odd goal though - and that was a sign of things to come.

When you're not conceding that is great - but when you start to and you're not scoring, then it is a recipe for disaster, and so it proved.

After Albion's early season form deserted them, the goals dried up. They were among some of the lowest scorers in Championship and the EFL.

It was only when Aune Heggebo started to kick into gear in recent months that things started to change - but Albion were still shipping goals.

In inability to score at key times was a big Achilles heel for Mason's Albion.