Wolves teenager Pedro Lima returns from his loan with FC Porto

The Brazilian played nine times for Porto's B team during his temporary stint in the Portuguese second-tier - registering his only assist in a 1-0 win over Portimonense in November.

Lima was also named in the first team squad during a 3-0 win at Rio Ave in September, but never made a senior appearance for Porto.

The 19-year-old made six appearances during his debut campaign at Molineux last term - including three in the Premier League.

His league debut came at right wing-back in a 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest a year ago and was followed by cameos from the bench against Liverpool and Bournemouth.

The full-back also starred twice for Wolves in the League Cup, setting up the first goal of Goncalo Guedes' double in a 2-0 win over Burnley in the second round in August 2024.

He featured twice for Wolves' under-21s earlier in the season and has returned to Compton Park after it was decided that he would be recalled from his loan.

Pedro Lima in action for Wolves last season. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Lima, who has been capped by Brazil at under-17 and under-20 level, arrived from Sporting Recife in in June 2024.

Wolves beat Premier League rivals Chelsea to his signature, paying £8.4 million to land the then 17-year-old on a five-year deal, which included an option year in the club's favour.

The teenager attracted interest from Wrexham, as well as other Championship and League One clubs, earlier in the summer transfer window, but a loan in England did not materialise.

It remains to be seen with what the future holds for Lima, with Matty Doherty, Ki-Jana Hoever and Jackson Tchatchoua as the first team options in his position.