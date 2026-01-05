Wolves Fans' Verdict v West Ham: A pleasant surprise as Wolves run riot at Molineux

Clive Smith

As the lady at the end of one of my Virtual Spin classes says:- Wow Wow Wow. We did it. We did it. We did it. Wow Wow Wow.

No more Wolves reports that say 26th April. Hurray. Good riddance to that date. Feels good doesn't it!?

There is even a Supermoon, known as the Wolf Moon, out tonight. Coincidence, or was it in the stars?

Not for the first time recently we had a winnable home game. We know how successful we've been in the others, with the tone usually being set inside the opening 15 minutes.

Any new improved atmosphere had hardly surfaced when we found ourselves a goal to the good. From that point on, there was no problem with the atmosphere, a positive tone had been set.

It was like a step back to the good old days. Two forward passes, we get to the byline and the cross is pulled back, picking out one of our several players in the box. A goal too we could celebrate, safe in the knowledge no big brother watching could spoil it. Those were the days my friend. The feel good factor was only enhanced by the involvement of our new kid on the block, and a couple of players who've had their fair share of criticism this season.

All of that in just the first five minutes.

Another nod to the good old days was the terrace humour. (Ironically and typically from two sets of the most grumpy fans of this season). As Wolves fans suggested 'your going down with the Wanderers' the Londoners retorted 'your going down with the Hammers'. They even joined in with 'West Ham are poo, ole ole'. Hey, it really was our day.