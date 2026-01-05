Wolves and Aston Villa stars nominated for Premier League player of the match week

Mane scored the third goal in Wolves' first Premier League win of the season after 20 attempts, as they beat West Ham United 3-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who opened his goal scoring account for the club in the process, also won the penalty for the second goal, which was converted by Hwang Hee-chan.

He has made nine appearances for Wolves in the Premier League this term and has started the past three games.

Wolves remain bottom of the table on six points, 12 adrift of safety.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is also among the nominees following his brace in their 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

That win has lifted Villa level on points with second-place Manchester City, although they remain six behind Arsenal at the top.

Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Brentford striker Igor Thiago complete the shortlist.

Thiaw scored for Newcastle in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Rice netted twice during league leaders Arsenal's 3-2 success at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Thiago helped himself to his first Premier League hat-trick for Brentford, as they beat Everton 4-2 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.