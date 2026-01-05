West Ham unrest claims as Nuno coming under increasing pressure after damaging defeat to Wolves

82706d6b-a7b6-4f9d-af45-c21a017d8ae8

Strugglers West Ham saw their season go from bad to worse on Saturday - as they were humiliated with a 3-0 defeat at previously winless Wolves.

Nuno, who had a highly successful spell at Wolves taking them back into the Premier League and into Europe, has had a nightmare start to life at the Hammers.

Having departed Nottingham Forest earlier this season - he made a move to West Ham but has so far won just two of 15 games so far.

And now fresh reports have stated his job is hanging by a threat - amid claims he is losing the support of the squad over his man management style and tactics.

A lengthy report from the Guardian, multiple sources have said Nuno has been distant and uncommunicative with some players - with claims he has yet to speak with some players.

One claim is that players are confused as to why Nuno played full backs on the wrong side and started without a recognised striker in damaging defeats to rivals Leeds and Brentford.

There has also been claims that he did little to rouse his players on Saturday in their 3-0 defeat against Wolves.

They have also stated that West Ham are reluctant to make a change for a second time this season, however a defeat against Nottingham Forest in midweek could change that.