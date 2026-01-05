Shropshire Star
Close

West Brom player ratings v Leicester: An 8 and 7s no consolation in record breaking defeat

Jonny Drury rates the West Brom players after their gut wrenching defeat at Leicester City.

Plus
By Jonny Drury
Published
Supporting image for story: West Brom player ratings v Leicester: An 8 and 7s no consolation in record breaking defeat
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 4: Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion complains to referee Stephen Martin about shirt pulling during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Josh Griffiths

Back in the side but hardly anything to do bar pick the ball out of his own net. Could do little about both of the goals.

Returns 6

George Campbell

All action night for Campbell. First half clearances were followed by two big chances. Inches away in the first half and had a header kept out in the second. Also charged down a loose ball to cross for Heggebo but he was denied.

All action 7

Nat Phillips

Back alongside Mepham and looked assured. Dealt with early balls and was solid all night. The only one against his name, he could have got tighter to Ayew for the opener.

Improved 7

Chris Mepham

Back in the side and looked like he had rediscovered some of that early season form. Superb cross field balls, helping Albion build from the back and just had a solid evening.

Passing 7

Callum Styles