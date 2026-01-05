Josh Griffiths

Back in the side but hardly anything to do bar pick the ball out of his own net. Could do little about both of the goals.

Returns 6

George Campbell

All action night for Campbell. First half clearances were followed by two big chances. Inches away in the first half and had a header kept out in the second. Also charged down a loose ball to cross for Heggebo but he was denied.

All action 7

Nat Phillips

Back alongside Mepham and looked assured. Dealt with early balls and was solid all night. The only one against his name, he could have got tighter to Ayew for the opener.

Improved 7

Chris Mepham

Back in the side and looked like he had rediscovered some of that early season form. Superb cross field balls, helping Albion build from the back and just had a solid evening.

Passing 7

Callum Styles