Telford Tigers score 10 as they romp to fifth successive win over Romford Raiders

Tate Shudra netted a hat-trick while Harry Ferguson and Patrick Brown bagged braces to help keep Tigers in 4th.

Eric Henderson started the rout with the opener inside four minutes, before turning provider for Rhodes Mitchell-King to make it 2-0 on the power play.

A quickfire double from Brown put Telford firmly into the driving seat at the start of the second period.

Once again on the power play, Brown slotted the puck underneath the Raiders net-minder and added another classy finish at the end of a sweeping attack.

Tijay Anderson did pull a goal back for the Raiders, but Shudra quickly restored the Tigers' four-goal cushion when he smashed in from a narrow angle.

Action during Telford Tigers' 10-2 triumph over Romford Raiders.

Shudra continued his excellent form when he doubled his tally moments later with a thunderous shot from distance.

David Thomson added a seventh in the final period, but Anderson grabbed another consolation for the visitors with his second of the evening.

Ferguson then got in on the act with a late double. First, sliding home from close-range at the back post, before converting on the turn for his second.

An inspired run and finish by Shudra completed his treble and put the seal on a mammoth win for the Tigers.