Liam Keen analysis: In a game of 'firsts', Wolves' win was well deserved

A first Premier League victory this season and first since April, a first clean sheet of the campaign, a first goal for summer signing Jhon Arias and on his first Molineux start there was a first senior goal for rising star Mateus Mane.

There were 252 days between Wolves' last win in April and Saturday's defeat of the Hammers. Wolves had led just three times in the league this season before this match and failed to win any of them, but on this occasion they were good value for the three points.

Head coach Rob Edwards could easily have brought Andre back into the starting XI following his suspension for the last game at Manchester United, but he stuck with the makeshift midfield of Joao Gomes as the only recognised midfielder and Arias and Mane as number eights ahead of him.

It was an inspired decision that ultimately led Wolves to victory at Molineux and earned the home fans a moment of joy in an otherwise dreadful season.

On making that midfield decision, Edwards said: "I didn't have a great sleep last night, I was thinking about that still today. That was the biggest decision, so it's nice that it was validated.

"It could have gone equally as well anyway, but I just felt the lads that played so well in midfield a few days ago at Old Trafford deserve to go again."

On Arias' deeper role and impressive performances, Edwards added: “His last two performance have been really good in that eight role, a deeper role.

"He covers the ground really well and obviously has a real calmness in possession with the ball.