Gary O'Neil in shock European club link months after former Wolves boss was in Molineux return talks

And now he could be set for a sensational move to a European club.

The former Wolves boss, who appeared on Match of the Day over the weekend, is being linked as a shock replacement for Liam Rosenior at French side Strasbourg.

The current Strasbourg boss is set to take over at Chelsea after Enzo Maresca departed the club over the weekend. The move for the ex-Hull defender comes due to the fact both clubs are owned by businessman Todd Boehly.

According to reports in French outlet L'Equipe, O'Neil is understood to have met with representatives of the club over the weekend, including Strasbourg president Marc Keller and former Everton defender and sporting director David Weir.

The outlet has claimed that O'Neil is on a shortlist with a host of other names.

The links come just months after O'Neil became the shock contender to make a return to Molineux and replace the sacked Vitor Pereira - the man who took over from him at the club.

But after talks O'Neil turned down the chance.

Both sides were close to agreeing personal terms but O'Neil decided it was not the right time to make the move.