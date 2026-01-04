Wolves Women share 'disappointment' at late call off decision by Burnley

The league's unbeaten top two were set to do battle in the National League Northern Premier but Burnley shared news of the postponement at 11.30am before Sunday's scheduled 2pm kick-off.

Freezing conditions nationwide led to the league fixture being called off due to a frozen pitch. Wolves Women, managed by Dan McNamara, had raised concerns with the Lancashire hosts on Saturday due to conditions and the forecast temperature.

Wolves condemned the late call and highlighted "unnecessary travel costs" for both the club and their supporters. The clash was due to take place at the Lancashire County FA base in Leyland.

Wolves Women said in a statement: "We can confirm that today’s game at Burnley has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

"Despite raising our concerns with Burnley and the league yesterday with a yellow weather warning in place, we are disappointed that the decision has been made at this late stage, incurring unnecessary travel costs for both the club and our supporters."

Burnley's post on social media read: "Our home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, scheduled for 2pm today, has been postponed.

"Despite the best efforts of everybody involved, the pitch has been deemed unplayable as a result of the cold weather. Details regarding the re-arrangement of this fixture will be confirmed in due course."

Burnley had previously given no update of the forecast putting the Northern Premier game in doubt. Wolves fans shared their travel struggles online having attempted the journey to the game.

Wolves lead the way by two points from Burnley in the third tier, with both sides yet to lose from 12 league games this term.

Albion's home clash against Hull at Alexander Stadium in the same division was confirmed as postponed on Saturday, as was Sporting Khalsa's trip to Liverpool Feds.

The conditions ripped through regional women's action, with very few fixtures taking place.

Stourbridge did beat the weather in National Division One Midlands, however, and did so in style with four different scorers in a 5-3 success at Notts County.

The Glassgirls climbed clear of second-bottom with the win. Olivia Owen, Ella Brennan and Caitlyn Deeley netted in the first half to lead 3-2. Jess Edwards and Brennan scored after the break.