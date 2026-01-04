"The sky’s the limit for him" - Wolves defender's verdict on Mateus Mane's rise

The teenager has started the last three Premier League fixtures and put in three impressive displays, topping Saturday's display and win against West Ham with his first senior goal.

Krejci says the 18-year-old still has some learning to do, but believes he can go as far as he likes in his career if he continues on this path.

When asked how he thinks Mane has responded to the challenge of starting games, Krejci said: "Very good. He used the chance that everybody dreams of as a youngster.

"If they get the chance they have a lot of confidence, he tries to play up, he tries to finish the actions, tried to find the right spaces, and he sped up our game very well.

"I believe in him and I hope he will continue to have open eyes because there's still a lot to learn, but the sky’s the limit for him.