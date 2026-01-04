Telford Tigers make it four straight wins with fine success at MK Lightning

The in-form Tigers climbed to fourth in the NIHL National division with a 6-3 success away from the home where Tom Watkins' visitors roared into a 4-0 advantage deep into the second period.

Hosts Lightning netted twice in the final period to give themselves brief hope but Tigers were in charge and scored one more late on before an even later disallowed goal.

The victory took Watkins' men above Milton Keynes in the standings.

Telford made the early breakthrough after exactly five minutes through captain Scott McKenzie.

A second looked on the cards as Eric Henderson crashed against the post before the visitors made a powerplay count in the final two minutes of the first period.

MK's Jordan Cownie had been penalised for holding and Patrick Brown made the man advantage count with his finish after being fed by fellow Canadian Caelan McPhee.

Tigers built on their good work in the second period and netted a third at its halfway point as Harry Ferguson slotted in from Henderson and David Thomson's assist.

And the visitors benefitted from another powerplay as Tate Shudra scored for 4-0.

Lightning pulled one back through Harry Gulliver before the end of the second period as Krisjanis Fugalis had been pulled up for slashing. There was some controversy as the home player appeared to kick in the puck in a scramble.

More penalties were served for roughing and Thomson made it 5-1 to Tigers five minutes into the final period.

The hosts scored through Cownie and Gulliver on the powerplay but Shudra eased nerves with his second to make it 6-3 during a Telford advantage.