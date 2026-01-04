Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v West Ham as one gets 9/10

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper had few saves to make but had a strong presence in his box and did well claiming crosses and set pieces.

Commanding: 7

Jackson Tchatchoua

Tchatchoua was solid enough without making many errors, although he needs to offer more in attack and with his crosses.

Solid: 6

Yerson Mosquera

The defender had a shaky start but grew into the game and dealt with everything West Ham had to offer with relative ease.

Improving: 7

Santi Bueno

On his return to the team, S.Bueno was dependable and did well both in the air and on the floor, with and without the ball.

Return: 7