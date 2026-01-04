Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v West Ham as one gets 9/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the win over West Ham.
By Liam Keen
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper had few saves to make but had a strong presence in his box and did well claiming crosses and set pieces.
Commanding: 7
Jackson Tchatchoua
Tchatchoua was solid enough without making many errors, although he needs to offer more in attack and with his crosses.
Solid: 6
Yerson Mosquera
The defender had a shaky start but grew into the game and dealt with everything West Ham had to offer with relative ease.
Improving: 7
Santi Bueno
On his return to the team, S.Bueno was dependable and did well both in the air and on the floor, with and without the ball.
Return: 7