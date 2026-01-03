Aune Heggebo and Karlan Grant's second half strikes were enough to give Albion the victory - in a game that was pretty even up until half time.

Then Albion dominated the second period - with the Blades hardly laying a glove on Ryan Mason's side.

Sheffield United were then beaten 5-3 at Wrexham - having held the lead in the game.

And Wilder has explained why he put up a West Brom shirt in the United dressing room prior to their win over Leicester City on Thursday, and their clash with Stoke City.

He said: "This is what happens when we're off it," he said.

"We were off it in the second half against West Brom and rolled over. I really didn't enjoy that. I struggle to hide my feelings, especially when there's 3,000 of our supporters watching.

"At Wrexham the goals we conceded were just ridiculous.

"That West Brom and that Wrexham shirt is going to go up, and I don't want to see another shirt for a long, long time."