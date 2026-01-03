"It's infectious" - Rob Edwards' praise for Mateus Mane's impact in Wolves win

The 18-year-old started the phase of play for the opening goal, won the penalty for the second and rifled home the third himself for his first senior goal in his first start at Molineux.

Mane has impressed in the last three games and Edwards had nothing but praise for the youngster.

"He's topped off his performance by a brilliant goal," the head coach said.

"He's put in another really brave performance, another selfless performance.

"He's 18, but he's almost like a little bit of a leader in there as well. I think it's infectious. I think he's rubbing off on people, his energy, his enthusiasm.

"He's a really bright talent and someone that we should be really excited about, but at the same time, we just want to try and look after him.