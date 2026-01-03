"I'm fearless" - Wolves starlet on his starring Molineux display

The 18-year-old had a hand in all three goals - scoring the third himself - as Wolves earned a first Premier League win of the season.

The supremely confident teenager is playing with the very same freedom he spoke about after the game as he attacks every opportunity with enthusiasm.

"I've always thought I'm fearless, I'm not scared of anything and I feel like I deserve to be here," Mane said.

"It's always a dream to play in the Premier League and you have to take it.

"I have to keep working, getting the ball and driving at players, it's what I do."

"It was amazing," he added.

"First goal, first three points of the season, it feels good.

"The team is buzzing, everyone is happy and we'll keep working on it now.

"I'm feeling amazing, my family and friends are here so to get that first goal in front of them feels good.

"It's our first win and we still have to work hard.

"Wednesday we go again to try and get another three points.

"We need to build on it and keep working every day to go again on Wednesday.

"Against Liverpool in the second half we played well and at United we played well throughout the whole game.

"Today we got what we deserved. We're playing well and we have to keep going, it's not done yet."

Mane only made the move to Wolves' academy in February 2024 from non-league Rochdale and he made his Premier League debut at the end of last season under Vitor Pereira.

A first professional contract followed and under Rob Edwards he has excelled in recent weeks, marking a remarkable rise.

"Sometimes when I'm speaking to my brother and friends we realise how things can change quickly," Mane added.

"I'm always confident, I'm here for a reason and I've got to take it to drive at players and create chances.

"It's very exciting, a lot of people dream to play here, the best league in the world and it feels good.

"It's been crazy, going from grassroots to playing non-league to now in the Premier League and scoring my first goal. It's been quick.

"Sometimes I think about it and can't believe it, but it's a good feeling.

"I feel more at home with my team-mates and everyone around the building."