Former Wolves winger Terry Wharton dies aged 83

The attacker, who played 242 times for Wolves between 1959 and 1968, has sadly passed following a short illness.

A popular person off the pitch, Wharton also had a successful time on it and Wolves was his most represented club throughout his career.

He was born in Bolton but joined Wolves on his 15th birthday and became a professional two years later in October 1959.

His debut came under legendary Wolves manager Stan Cullis in November 1961 and he scored in a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Wharton became a mainstay on the right wing for the next five years and his best moment in a Wolves shirt came when he scored a hat-trick in a 7-0 win over rivals West Brom in 1963.

Wolves were relegated to the second tier in the mid-1960s but Wharton stayed with the club and helped them return to the top flight in 1967, as he scored 17 times that season.

The winger also played 10 times for Los Angeles Wolves, winning the first official US soccer title in 1967.

He left Wolves in 1968 with 79 goals in his 242 appearances for the club and returned to his home town to sign for Bolton Wanderers, before playing for a number of other clubs including Crystal Palace, Walsall and Kidderminster Harriers.

Wharton hung up his boots in the mid-1970s but stayed living in the local area and was a regular attendee at events for the Wolves Former Players Association and the Wolves Foundation.

A statement from Wolves read: "As Wolves take on West Ham United at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, Wolves players will wear black armbands, while a minute’s applause will take place pre-match.

"The thoughts of everyone at Wolves are with Terry’s wife Sue, and his family and friends at this sad time."