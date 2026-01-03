West Ham became the first team to be beaten by Wolves in the Premier League this season - as the hosts ended their run without a victory thanks to first half goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee chan and Matheus Mane.

In truth they strolled to a victory against the former Wolves boss - who was serenaded throughout the game by the Molineux faithful.

Chants of 'Nuno had a dream', among others rang out around Molineux throughout the afternoon - but Nuno cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

The ex-Wolves chief has won just two of his 15 games in charge of West Ham - with speculation surrounding his future mounting.

And speaking after his side's 3-0 defeat, he said it an 'embarrassing' display from his side - while also praising the talent in the Wolves squad.

He said: 'It is embarrassing, we have to apologise to the fans today.

"Today was the worst performance that we had.

"It is not about my future, it is about how can we get out of this situation and improve and get the results that make us climb the table.

"Now is the moment to reflect, speak amongst ourselves and see if we are strong enough to solve it.

"We needed more, we needed much more from our players.

"I'm sad to say this but what I saw from our players today was not good enough.

"Wolves has a squad of talented players who on their day can play a good game.