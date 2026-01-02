Wolves v West Ham preview: More selection decisions ahead of 'huge' game

Andre's suspension against Manchester United left Wolves extremely short, but Rob Edwards found a solution with two makeshift number eights in Jhon Arias and Mateus Mane.

The head coach must now decide whether to reward the players that got him a point at Old Trafford, or bring back one of his better footballers in Andre to start against the Hammers.

The easily solution could be to play Andre but start Arias and Mane further forward and drop Hwang Hee-chan, who gave the ball away for United's goal on Tuesday.

Whatever route the head coach takes, he must find a way to maintain the performance levels at Molineux amid Wolves' struggles at home, and against fellow relegation battlers West Ham, Wolves may not have a better chance to get their first win of the season.

"We know we've got to perform and get points at home," Edwards said.

"The challenge to the players is that everything we do now, everything in terms of recovery and preparation, is about trying to win a game of football at home.