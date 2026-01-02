Penybont hit back to end the year with a five-star display

At the Kensal Ground, it was hosts Wellington who had the first opportunity to open the scoring, when Chloe Volpe diverted an inviting cross from the right wide of the target before the same player was bravely denied by Penybont United keeper Katie Christopher.

Christopher was called upon to make another save from Amy Wilkins prior to the visitors breaking the deadlock four minutes later.

Cathy Harris drove into the Wellington penalty area and saw her initial strike spilled by Gemma Smillie in the hosts' goal before eventually forcing the ball over the line from close-range.

Volpe had an opportunity to level the scores in the 17th minute, after running on to a well-timed through ball, but directed her shot wide.

Christopher kept out an effort from Stacey Davies three minutes later, before Millie Taylor's low drive from the edge of the penalty area was turned behind by the Penybont goalkeeper.

Wellington went down 2-1 Pictures Stuart Townsend

Taylor fired another shot wide from the edge of the penalty area in the 33rd minute before the hosts levelled the scores less than 60 seconds later when Volpe converted a pullback from the byline.

Taylor went close with another effort from the edge of the penalty area in the 41st minute prior to Volpe heading wide of the target two minutes later from a cross delivered from out on the right flank.

Harris had an opportunity to put the Polecats ahead again in the final minute of the first-half, but her effort was saved by Smillie.

Taylor went close wide a 25-yard drive eight minutes after the interval before Harris was denied by Smillie from the edge of the penalty area in the 58th minute.

It was the turn of Gemma Bradford to be kept out by the Wellington goalkeeper four minutes later when her strike was turned behind for a corner.

The hosts regained the lead in the 65th minute. Home skipper Phoebe Eastwood-Prater cut into the penalty area and her low driven effort slipped through the hands of Christopher and nestled into the back of the net.

Harris latched on to a long clearance following the restart, but was denied by Smillie after racing into the Wellington penalty area.

Penybont and Wellington battle for the ball

Christopher was called upon to make a brave save to deny Zoe Boucher before the Penybont keeper kept out a 20-yard free-kick from Eastwood-Prater.

Lauren Bradford's strike from the edge of the penalty area was deflected behind for a corner before Eastwood-Prater had an opportunity to seal victory with two minutes remaining, but could only find the side-netting.

The Polecats bounced back in their final fixture of the year to record a 5-2 win at Hereford Lads Club.

Despite trailing 1-0 at the interval, the Radnorshire club hit back in the second-half to secure all three points, courtesy of a hat-trick from Harris and late goals from Gemma Bradford and Eryn Havey.

Following a break for the festive season, Penybont are due to return to action on Sunday, January 11, when they travel to Hereford again to face Westfields at Allpay Park.