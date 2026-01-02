AFC Telford United's long trip north east falls to weather as Spennymoor clash postponed

Kevin Wilkin's side were due to make the long trip north east to tackle the Moors in National League North action but the clash has been beaten by freezing weather conditions.

A local referee carried out a pitch inspection at Brewery Field on Friday morning and the pitch was ruled to be frozen, with temperatures showing little sign of lifting over the next 24 hours.

The clubs were in consultation and the Bucks, who had hoped to respond to midweek defeat in Kidderminster, extended their gratitude to the County Durham hosts for an early inspection and decision.

Freezing conditions swept the nation overnight between Thursday and Friday with several regions, including Telford and Shropshire, as well as parts of the Black Country, waking up to a dusting of snow.

A new date for the league fixture is yet to be decided and will be confirmed once ratified by National League officials.

The Bucks will next be in action in the FA Trophy, with Saturday week's fourth round tie on the road at east London outfit Hornchurch, who are currently flying high in second in National League South.