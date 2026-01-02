'A big blow' - Anthony Scully injury adds to Shrewsbury Town woes

Scully was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes of Salop's 3-0 defeat to fellow League Two strugglers Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day. Speaking after the game, boss Appleton confirmed the forward had suffered a hamstring issue.

The 26-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season, contributing four goals and providing two assists.

Appleton said: "It looks like it is a hamstring injury. These things happen, these are the things that people don't really want to hear you talk about, so I am not going to use excuses, but they are part of the reason I suppose.

"In recent big games, especially at home, Anthony has played a big part in the successes that we have had.

"To lose him after 10 minutes or so was a big blow."

The injury concerns come after Appleton revealed that Josh Ruffels could face a short spell on the sidelines with a calf problem, while Tom Sang has been battling illness.

Both players missed the Bristol clash, with Shrewsbury naming just four outfield substitutes on the bench.

The defeat saw Shrewsbury fall a place to 22nd in the League Two standings, although they remain two points clear of the relegation zone.

Shrewsbury are now winless in eight league matches, losing five during that run. They have scored just once in their past four league outings and visit an in-form Salford City side, unbeaten in seven, on Sunday.