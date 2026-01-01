"You're mad you are" - Wolves boss full of praise for 'passionate' defender

The Colombian has been a regular for Edwards in defence and has impressed with his physical attributes, despite some moments of madness as he almost scored a comical own goal against Manchester United.

But the head coach is enjoying working with the 24-year-old and has praised his desire to win.

Edwards said: "He's interesting. I really like him, I just said to him 'you're mad you are'.

"It was him who nearly got that goal, the big chance in the second half, what was he doing there? But then he's almost heading one in for us at the other end as well.

"And then the (foul) throw, we're expecting a long throw, and then last second he throws it to Doc short.