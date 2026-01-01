A second half Swansea strike after Albion passed up chances to go ahead.

It was another tough day for the away support and Jonny Drury looks at some key points from the game.

Ryan Mason - conversations have to be had

Albion have lost for the ninth straight away game. They are 17th in the table - and could drop to 18th by the end of this round of games.

That spells out the situation. It is the lowest Albion have been since the pre-Gary Megson days. It is back to Brian Little days.

It is simply not good enough. Whether it is all at the door of Mason or the players, which in my opinion it is both, there has to be questions asked.

There has to be conversations had regarding Mason’s future now.

He has been unlucky at times. He can’t take chances, he can stick the ball in the net, he can’t stop Ousmane Diakite from giving the ball away on the edge of his box.

But he is the manager, he carries the can, that is just how football works.

If the owners and technical director are not having conversations about Mason’s future, then I would be baffling.

Too little too late

Mason has been shelled by fans for decisions, tactical and decisions.

Some right and some wrong.

He got some right and some wrong with his changes. Jayson Molumby and Josh Maja came in and gave them a bit of a boost.

But it was just a 15 minute boost.

Once Swansea went ahead, Albion never really had a look in.

But as soon as that goal goes in, he has Daryl Dike, Isaac Price and Ollie Bostock on that bench.

Karlan Grant in action for West Brom at Swansea (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Price came on, but only after a period of time had passed since the goal.

Albion need goals, Albion need to have a go and get back into it.

Why not chuck two of them on, or three of them? One is obviously not rated, one is a kid.

But they are attackers, you need goals. Throw caution to the wind, go and lose 2-0 but have a go.

You might as well. I think the Albion fans would have more respect for him if he went and did that.

Are Albion in a relegation battle?

Right now, the answer is no. But give it a couple of weeks and if it hasn’t turned around, or the rot stopped, then they will be.

They are just seven points off Norwich in the final relegation spot.

Mikey Johnston claps the West Brom fans after the latest defeat to Swansea (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

That is three results. Does the form table spell out that Albion can turn it around?

No it doesn’t, the evidence is not there, it just isn’t.

Yes the home form is good, but the performances aren’t amazing, they’re not getting players off their feet.

They could soon be in a battle to survive. We’re in the second half of the season now and there is a small gap to the relegation zone.

It has to be turned around. Relegation talk has been laughed at until now - it won’t be if it doesn’t change.