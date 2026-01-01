The highly rated young forward, who scored a hatful of goals for Albion's youth sides in his rise through the academy - was in and around the first team for a period at the club.

He made first team appearances in both the league and in the cup competitions - before an unsuccessful loan move to Walsall at the start of last season.

He then joined National League Hartlepool United in January - and had a fruitful spell.

Cleary returned to Albion in the summer and was offered a new deal - but turned it down in favour of a switch to League One Barnsley.

The forward has been turning a host of plaudits so far this season - and has bagged five goals in 23 games.

Two of those have come in his last four outings - and that has seen him attract the attention of Championship clubs.

According to reports, Blackburn Rovers have expressed an interest with some claiming they have already submitted a bid.

Other Championship clubs have also been linked with Cleary - but if Rovers are successful it could see Cleary reunited with a manager who would have been aware of him following his time at the club.

Cleary was coming through the Albion academy during Valerien Ismael's time at the club - and his debut came as a substitute in one of Ismael's final games in charge, an FA Cup tie against Brighton.

It is believed that Cleary's deal to Barnsley included a 20 per cent sell on clause - so Albion could be set to benefit from any potential deal.