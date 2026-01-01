Fan column: Wolves fans deserve more than the disaster of 2025

2025 arrived with renewed optimism.

A new Head coach speaking positively, engaging with supporters and most importantly, kicking off with a couple of convincing wins. The chaos of the final days of the Gary O’Neil tenure mercifully consigned to history.

Remarkable to even contemplate that before the end of what eventually degenerated into a truly harrowing year, our executive chairman was taking serious steps to reinstating O’Neil to the position he had recently dismissed him from.

Could only happen at Wolves; Vitor Pereira, initial job successfully completed didn’t survive for the duration but more significantly neither did Jeff Shi. The lack of trust felt by the supporters had reached breaking point; the bizarre BBC interview more a flight of fantasy than a serious appraisal of how to operate a Premier League club surely the final straw in a fractured relationship far beyond repair.