Who needs Tom Fellows - How far is Mikey Johnston off breaking former academy star's West Brom's assist numbers
Tom Fellows was Albion's assist machine last season - and now Mikey Johnston has stepped up into that position.
By Jonny Drury
Last season Albion's young flyer Fellows ended the season joint top of the assist charts with 14.
He could and should have had many, many more throughout the campaign with all the chances he created for Albion's forward line.
Back in the summer, when Fellows departed for Southampton, there was a real worry as to where Albion's ammunition would come from.
Samuel Iling-Junior came in as the direct replacement for the Fellow - but has so far failed to hit the heights of the academy star.