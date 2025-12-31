The New Saints given a New Year's title warning

The Saints saw their lead at the top of the able cut to four points after suffering a 3-1 defeat at nearest rivals Connah's Quay Nomads.

Rhys Hughes opened the scoring from the penalty spot nine minutes in, before Dan Williams inadvertently Kai Edwards' cross past his own goalkeeper to make it 2-0 four minutes before the interval.

Jordan Williams got TNS back into the game 10 minutes after half-time when he beat the offside trap and slotted the ball home.

Ryan Brobbel tested Kit Margetson with a dangerous free-kick in the 73rd minute, but the Nomads wrapped up the points 10 minutes from the end when Callum West scored.

There was still time for Jordan Williams to almost score an outrageous consolation goal when he hit the crossbar from the halfway line in the final minute.