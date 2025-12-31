Rob Edwards reveals January target to bolster Wolves

The captaincy has been a hot topic of debate this season as the team struggles at the wrong end of the table.

Matt Doherty recently spoke out in criticism of Wolves' plight in a show of leadership and Edwards admits he needs to recruit more players with that attitude.

"Leadership is something that is important to me and I think it's something that we need to look at in this coming window as well," the head coach said.

"Whether that's attitude, ability, athleticism, leadership qualities, we need to be thinking of all that when you're putting a group together and a squad together.

"You need those things. That is a key bit.