Review of the Year: January to June - Ainsworth exits and it’s joy for Bucks

January

Shrewsbury began 2025 with a 1-1 draw at Blackpool to extend their unbeaten run to four games in League One.

Yet despite pulling off a huge 2-1 win over Wrexham, it was clear that Gareth Ainsworth was unable to stop the rot. Defeats at Leyton Orient, Charlton Athletic and Stockport County, all ending 1-0, left them at the foot of the table.

On the transfer front, Shrewsbury added Dominic Gape and Callum Stewart from non-league, as well as Ricardo Dinanga from Telford. Tom Bloxham was sold to Blackpool and Carl Winchester's contract was terminated in order for the club captain to join Derry City for family reasons.

AFC Telford United endured an inconsistent start to the New Year, which started with a 4-0 drubbing at Stratford Town. They registered wins over Bedford Town and Stamford, as well as a 3-3 draw at Royston Town, but ended the month with a 3-1 setback away to Alvechurch.

The drama at Wolves was unrelenting as Matheus Cunha was banned for two matches following an altercation in a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town in December.

Mario Lemina also refused to play in a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle, and despite later apologising, left the club for Galatasaray.

Despite beating Bristol City 2-1 in the FA Cup, Wolves started the year with defeats to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Aston Villa ended the month unbeaten in the Premier League – beating Leicester and Everton, before drawing to Arsenal and West Ham. They suffered a 1-0 defeat at AS Monaco in the Champions League, but responded with a 4-2 success over Celtic at Villa Park.

Former promotion-winning boss Tony Mowbray marked his first game as interim boss at West Brom with a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, although his Hawthorns homecoming heralded a 5-1 demolition of Portsmouth.

The New Saints continued their march towards a record-extending 17th Cymru Premier title with wins over Newtown and Cardiff Met.

Telford Tigers head coach Tom Watkins criticised officials after his side suffered a 4-3 overtime defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs at the end of January.

In the wider sporting world, Luke Littler won his first ever World Darts Championship at the start of the year.

February

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde scored for Wolves as they beat Villa at Molineux. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Shrewsbury Town kicked off February with a stunning comeback victory over Mansfield, a result that boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from League One. They then welcomed striker Vadaine Oliver on the final day of the mid-season transfer window.

Wolves enjoyed derby day delight as they beat Villa 2-0 at Molineux, with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha finding the net.

Shrewsbury Town supporters got a chance to voice their concerns to then director of football, Micky Moore, CEO Liam Dooley.

The volunteer-run Shrewsbury Storm basketball club revealed a massive 75-person waitlist as the sport's popularity surged across the town while the

Telford Tigers kept their hopes of a NIHL play-off spot alive with some great form.

Tony Mowbray battled to guide West Brom into the Championship play-offs.

AFC Telford United continued their excellent form in the Southern Central Premier, keeping them firmly in the hunt for promotion.

Wolverhampton-born golfer Aaron Rai, who previously played for Shropshire & Herefordshire junior golf teams, narrowly missed out on his second PGA Tour win after bogeying two of the final three holes at the Mexico Open.

In cricket, England’s miserable white-ball winter reached its lowest point as they were eliminated from the Champions Trophy through a shocking defeat to Afghanistan.

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton shared his belief that Ferrari had all the ingredients needed to challenge for the World Championship, fueling excitement for the new season.