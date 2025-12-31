Minna Jones-Walters claims first victory in Cardington Christmas cracker

The tough nine-mile race involved climbing The Lawley, Caer Caradoc, Gaerstone Hill, Willstone Hill before crossing the Wilderness, then down to the finish in Cardington, and took place in some of the toughest conditions ever seen for this race, with very wet underfoot conditions and thick swirling mist on the hills.

But it was Mercia Fell Runners' Jones-Walters who took the honours, and the Pennington Family Trophy, after crossing the line in one hour, 38 minutes, 21 seconds.

Jones-Walters, who had finished third last year and second in 2021, came home just 23 seconds in front of her Mercia team-mate Jules Toone.

There was just five seconds between them on Caer Caradoc and 11 seconds as they descended Willstone Hill and ran across the Wilderness before the descent into Cardington, but Jones-Walters pulled away for victory.

Eleanor Fowler, winner of the Stretton Skyline 19 mile race in September, made the first three at the Cracker for the first time, as she came home in 1.43.47, just ahead of five- time winner Mel Price.

Harry Holmes was a comfortable winner of the men's race in one hour, 20 minutes, 28 seconds.

The Matlock Athletic Club runner took the lead before the climb up The Lawley and was never headed as he gradually extended his lead to just under two minutes at the end.

He reached The Lawley in 17.22, Caer Caradoc in 40.09 and Willstone Hill 64.59 to win the Boultons of Shropshire trophy.

Left to right: Dom Jones, Harry Holmes and Jack Agnew

Mercia's Dominic Jones took second place in 1.22.32 with Jack Agnew, the 2019 winner, third in 1.23.59.The men's course record is held by GB International, Tim Davies from Forden near Welshpool, who ran 69.43 when winning in 2006.

Church Stretton's Rachel Parker set the fastest ever time by a woman when she won the 2018 race in one hour, 23 minutes, 24 seconds.The race, which is organised by Telford Athletic Club, was the third in this season's Shropshire Winter Series, sponsored by The Outdoor Depot in Church Stretton.

Jones-Walters leads the women's rankings with Fowler in second place.Agnew heads the men's standings followed by his Mercia team-mate James Stuart in Forthcoming races in the nine-race series are the Jingle Hells, Morning After, Titterstone Clee, Long Mynd Valleys, Cardingmill Canter and The Wrekin.

Other winners and runners-up in the day in the various categories. Women - Over 40: Helen Stokes and Sarah Cordingley; Over 45: Sarah Thorp and Tricia Smith; Over 50 Mel Price and Helen Brown; Over 55 Deb Millington; Over 60 Gill Evans and Flora Gunner; Over 65 Margaret Kodz.

Men's - Under 23: Billy Shaw; Over 40s: Sam Mayglothling and Stuart Smith; Over 45: Dan Treby and Karl Klack: Over 50 James Stuart and Jez Brown; Over 55: Andy Davies and Christian Poulton: Over 60: Eric Fowler and Toby White: Over 65s: John Langton and Dave Powell: Over 70: Stephen Jones.