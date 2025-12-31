Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Manchester United as the losing run comes to an end

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper has some moments of madness but he did pull off a handful of big saves to keep Wolves in the game.

Saves: 7

Jackson Tchatchoua

The wing-back put some good crosses in and had positive moments in a solid enough display.

Solid: 6

Yerson Mosquera

Aside from a close own goal, Mosquera was aggressive, strong and tactically much more astute.

Aggressive: 7

Matt Doherty

Playing in the centre of defence, Doherty's positioning and intelligence was excellent in what could have been a difficult evening.

Intelligent: 7