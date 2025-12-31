Shropshire Star
Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Manchester United as the losing run comes to an end

Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the draw with Manchester United.

By Liam Keen
Published

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper has some moments of madness but he did pull off a handful of big saves to keep Wolves in the game.

Saves: 7

Jackson Tchatchoua

The wing-back put some good crosses in and had positive moments in a solid enough display.

Solid: 6

Yerson Mosquera

Aside from a close own goal, Mosquera was aggressive, strong and tactically much more astute.

Aggressive: 7

Matt Doherty

Playing in the centre of defence, Doherty's positioning and intelligence was excellent in what could have been a difficult evening.

Intelligent: 7