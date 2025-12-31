Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Manchester United as the losing run comes to an end
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the draw with Manchester United.
By Liam Keen
By Liam Keen
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper has some moments of madness but he did pull off a handful of big saves to keep Wolves in the game.
Saves: 7
Jackson Tchatchoua
The wing-back put some good crosses in and had positive moments in a solid enough display.
Solid: 6
Yerson Mosquera
Aside from a close own goal, Mosquera was aggressive, strong and tactically much more astute.
Aggressive: 7
Matt Doherty
Playing in the centre of defence, Doherty's positioning and intelligence was excellent in what could have been a difficult evening.
Intelligent: 7