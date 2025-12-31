Liam Keen comment: A platform to build from as Wolves end 2025 with an important point

Hope of surviving relegation this season is likely already lost, but to finally bring an end to the 11-game losing streak was a good way to see in the New Year.

Wolves were good value for the point at Manchester United - despite some difficulties with the team selection - and Rob Edwards has a platform to build from.

Makeshift

Wolves already had several players unavailable due to injury and the Africa Cup of Nations and throwing in Andre's suspension and Santi Bueno's dead leg knock made it an even tougher task for the head coach.

Ladislav Krejci seemed like the obvious candidate to move into midfield - and perhaps that would have happened if S.Bueno was available - but instead Edwards took the extremely bold decision to play two attacking players as number eights, with just one recognised midfielder in Joao Gomes.

One of them in Mateus Mane is an inexperienced 18-year-old and the other, Jhon Arias, has desperately struggled to adapt to English football since moving in the summer.

Mateus Mane (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

It says a lot about the state of the squad and previous recruitment when these decisions are taken, but both Mane and Arias deserve credit for their application.