How much did West Brom get for Morgan Rogers as Albion academy graduate continues to shine for club and country

Tom Fellows, Caleb Taylor and Josh Griffiths, just to name a few.

Albion have routinely churned out players over the years who have gone on to have careers at the very top of the game or closer to home.

And the top English talent at the very top of his game in the Premier League at the moment - who will go on to play a big hand at the World Cup in 2026 - is an Albion graduate shaped in the West Midlands.

However, there are plenty out there who would lead you to believe otherwise.

Morgan Rogers continues to be Aston Villa's standout man this season - as they very much put themselves in the Premier League title race.

But as many from an Albion persuasion know - he began in the stripes of the club he supported as a boy.

Hailing from Halesowen, Rogers was quickly identified in local circles as a cut above the rest.

In an interview before Rogers left Albion - former Birmingham City man Paul Tait, who first discovered Rogers, said he was 'head and shoulders' above everyone else at that age.

He had him playing under 10 football at the age of six - and advised Rogers' family that he would recommend him to both Albion and Blues.

He chose his boyhood club.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers scored twice against Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

From there is stock rose - and age the age of 16 he was handed his senior Albion debut in the FA Cup - having already routinely impressed in the England youth set up.

The vultures were circling - and Man City won the race.

But how much did Albion net? At the time there were claims City had paid £8m for this youngster who had played just one for Albion.

The fee was closer to £4m - but the £8m will have no doubt included add ons.

At City he did not make a first team appearance - with loan after loan seeing him gain first team experience.

This is where the confusion on his upbringing in football comes from. He spent a lot of time at City in the academy - but prior to that he was an Albion graduate.

Then came a permanent move to Boro and then on to Villa. Although the fee Albion received for Rogers was £4m - it will have no doubt risen and risen given the two moves he had.

There is a high possibility that Albion inserted sell on clauses into any deal with City - because of how highly rated Rogers was at the time.