Hit or miss: Bilkul's West Brom loan record and why there is a need for an improvement as January window set to open

It is unclear if Albion will have any money to spend in the January window - but if they do then it will be minimal.

There will be an emphasis on the loan market - which Albion have utilised in the last three windows under the owners Bilkul.

But how successful have they been. The short answer is not very.

Here is a breakdown of the loan signings over the last three windows and whether they have been hits or misses:

Charlie Taylor - Half hit

Signed in the summer as what looked like cover, Taylor has played at both left back and centre half.

Of the loan signings this season, he has probably been the best to date although he has had a few dodgy displays.

Samuel Iling-Junior - Miss but potential