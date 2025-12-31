Former Wolves boss sends message to West Ham owners ahead of Molineux return

The 51-year-old returns to Molineux in a relegation six-pointer against his former club and is already under some pressure at West Ham, despite only being appointed in late September.

He gave some younger players opportunities in the 2-2 draw with Brighton on Tuesday night but has now given his Hammers bosses a clear message over what is needed in January.

"I am pleased for the young players, because they are giving help not only today, but in the training sessions," Nuno said.

"But it’s also clear that in terms of squad, we need to rebalance our squad. We need to make the right moves in a very difficult transfer window to operate.

"But we need to, so we can improve and have more options for the second half of the season.

"I have a clear idea about everything. I have a clear idea, because this is our job. It’s up to us to pass information to the club, so the club is aware of what we need.

"It’s coming in a couple of days. The reflection is clear, so the sooner the better."

Nuno added: "We have to improve in many aspects.

"It’s hard when we have to score three goals to win a football match. We have to solve our problems, so we can have a clean sheet and then trust our front players to do what they have to do, because they have so much talent, so much quality.

"I’m always positive that the moment they click and combine, we can become a very dangerous team.

"But at the same time, we have to improve in our own box. This is what we have. We are working on it and desperately trying to achieve a win, so our fans can be happy.

"Believe me, we as a group, we feel it. We want so much to give it back to our fans."