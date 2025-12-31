Bandit Bowls to ring in the New Year - bowls round-up

The body that promotes winter events in Shropshire and into Wales returns to its regular haunt of Meole Brace for the one-dayer, but with a later start time of 10am (£12 entry) to round robin games leading to knockout ties.

Then on Saturday it’s back to the regular 9am action time at Childs Ercall with organiser Jamie Brookes again telling potential entrants to bring their own food - as well as calling other on other clubs to consider hosting comps.

Shrewsbury club Meole was again the venue for round 11 of the winter series of round robin sessions on a bitterly cold Sunday.

Despite the conditions, Brookes said: “We had another great showing of 57 and I think we have a mix of bowling enthusiasts and people who need some fresh air and company.”

Welsh raiders Terry Howard and Barry Fairhurst both won their groups to climb higher in the series points table behind unbeaten leader Callum Wraight, as did Daz Fielding and Lee Walmsley.

Promising junior Jack Peach was a table topper too along with Josh Cotton, Karl Hill, Ashton Davies, Elaine Hall, Vicki McNally, Kelly Hill, Dean Heighway and Ed Proudlove.

Ludlow Bowling League

Two ideas to try and safeguard the future of the Ludlow Bowling League will be discussed at its 2026 AGM.

Secretary Steve Burmingham, who still stand down after 15 years in the post at the annual meeting on March, said the issue of possible changes were raised at the league’s end of season meeting.

“As it stands now, we are hopeful of seven teams competing again in 2026,” he said.

“An enquiry was made about the possibility of becoming an eight-a-side league (rather than 10-a-side) which might allow extra teams to enter.

“This will be proposed at the AGM to see if there is any benefit to the league in doing so.

“And a proposal that introducing a doubles game into matches may encourage novice bowlers a bit more and give more players a game is another idea to be raised at the AGM.”

The meeting is on Monday, March 2, at Burway BC (7.30pm) when a successor to Burmingham needs to be elected and a new league sponsor found.