"We've got to find a way" - Wolves boss eager for 'ruthless edge'
Rob Edwards has urged Wolves to find a 'ruthless edge' as they bid to end their Premier League losing run.
Wolves have lost 11 top flight matches in a row, seven since Edwards took charge and they have failed to win a single league game this season.
They almost snatched a result against Liverpool at the weekend with a better second half display and the head coach wants to build from that as they take on Manchester United today.
When asked how he keeps lifting the group, Edwards said: "It's been a long period of time. I've been here six weeks and I'm fed up of it.
"Some of them will be feeling a little bit tough, but we've got to find a way.
"That's why I said we've got to latch on to that second-half performance because I don't want to be coming into dress rooms at the end of the games and saying, that's the level, but we're taking nothing from it.