The New Saints hoping for a New Year's Eve party at Connah's Quay Nomads

Saints are seven points clear of Nomads at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, with both teams having now played 19 league matches this season.

In-form Nomads reduced the gap between themselves and Craig Harrison’s table-toppers to single figures with a 2-0 victory over Flint Town United on Boxing Day.

Their latest win came as TNS saw their scheduled Boxing Day match at home to Bala Town postponed owing to a frozen pitch at Park Hall.

It means that Saints have now not played since December 9 when they ran out 2-0 winners at Briton Ferry Llansawel.

Saints and Nomads have already met twice this season ahead of the eagerly-awaited match between the league’s current top two clubs at the Essity Stadium.

TNS were 3-0 winners in the league at Park Hall in August when top scorer Jordan Williams netted twice and was joined on the scoresheet by Ben Wilson.

The following month saw Saints secure progress in the Nathaniel MG Cup with a 3-1 away victory over Nomads in the third round of the competition at the Essity Stadium.

Isaac Jeffries was on target twice that night with Ben Clark also scoring for TNS before a late consolation from Harry Franklin for Nomads.

