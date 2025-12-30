Market Drayton Town boss proud despite Boxing Day defeat at high-flyers

The Gingerbread Men, who had previously lost just once in eight league games, gave a strong account of themselves but were undone by two second-half goals in neighbouring Staffordshire.

Former Town favourite Nicky Parker made the difference for second-placed Eccleshall with a fine solo goal to break the deadlock just before the hour mark. Veteran frontman Danny Glover added a late second in the closing stages.

Dawson's side return to Greenfields on Saturday for the visit of fifth-placed Sandbach in North West Counties First Division South and the Town boss feels in decent spirits despite the defeat.

"We had two centre-halves missing so had to rejig things a little bit but we were brilliant," Dawson said. "We should've had a penalty.

"In the second half we were brilliant. We had Harry Minshall brought down when through on goal with nothing given and 90 seconds later Nicky Parker produced a little bit of magic. It was the difference on the day.

"We played really well and deserved a point from the game. It shows how far we've come, away from home against second who haven't lost at home all season and we gave them a real run for their money.

"So I'm really proud of the lads from that aspect."

Drayton will fancy putting a spanner in Sandbach's play-off tilt at Greenfields on Saturday after the visitors edged a 1-0 Boxing Day success over lowly Alsager.

Dawson's men go on their travels on Saturday week (January 10) with a trip to Birkenhead and Cammell Laird, who sit just beneath on goal difference. Mid-table Town are currently 'best of the rest' in 12th in First Division South, with just a point separating themselves and 15th but a gap of six points up to Allscott Heath above them.