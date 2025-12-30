Manchester United 1 Wolves 1 - Report

The visitors conceded an avoidable first half goal from Joshua Zirkzee, courtesy of a Ladislav Krejci deflection, to find themselves behind again.

But a moment of redemption for Krejci saw him head Wolves level just before the break.

Wolves had chances to win it but settled for a point, bringing an end to an 11-game losing streak and seven since Edwards took charge.

Analysis

Edwards made two changes to his injury-hit squad as he was forced to name a young bench at Old Trafford.

Santi Bueno was unavailable due to a dead leg and was replaced by Jackson Tchatchoua, meaning Matt Doherty moved into the back three.

The suspended Andre was replaced by Jhon Arias, as Wolves named one recognised midfielder in Joao Gomes and had attackers Arias and Mateus Mane tucked in next to him.

Academy midfielder Luke Rawlings missed out on a place on the bench, as youngsters Saheed Olagunju, Temple Ojinnaka and Ethan Sutherland were named among the substitutes.

Ruben Amorim made one change from his United team following the Boxing Day win over Newcastle, as Zirkzee came in for the injured Mason Mount.

Former Wolves forward Matheus Cunha was in the team and United also named a very young bench with several senior players sidelined.

Once the game was under way, it was a steady and uneventful opening 10 minutes as Wolves were happy for United to have the ball in harmless positions as they prepared to press and counter at the right times.

Wolves almost conceded from an unusual position as Benjamin Sesko beat Doherty to the ball at the byline and was allowed too easily to come inside and create a shooting opportunity, which he fired wide.

Hwang Hee-chan then curled an effort over the bar in a well-worked phase of play, as Wolves were much better on the ball and competitive in the opening 20 minutes of the match.

But Wolves conceded in the 27th minute with an incredibly avoidable goal. Hwang gave the ball away cheaply in his own half to Ayden Heaven and in a scramble on the edge of the box, it fell for Zirkzee who saw his shot take a huge deflection off Krejci and give goalkeeper Jose Sa no chance.

United looked for a second as Sesko met Patrick Dorgu’s cross, but he headed straight at Sa.

Hwang came close to a moment of redemption when he curled wide after Tolu Arokodare did well to bring the ball down on the edge of the box.

At the other end, Dorgu had a shot deflected inches wide.

Sa made a big save from the resulting corner as Sesko beat Yerson Mosquera in the air at the far post and won the header, but the goalkeeper made a point blank stop.

In a back and forth game Wolves almost scored when Tchatchoua crossed and Arokodare had a free header from 10 yards but he nodded it over the bar.

Moments later, Arokodare fed Hugo Bueno and his shot was stopped by Senne Lammens’ feet.

Wolves’ pressure paid off just before half-time as Zirkzee inadvertently flicked on a header and Krejci was on hand to head Wolves level going into the break.

As the second half got under way, Sa took too long with the ball in his hands and the officials gave United a corner, as per the new rules, which Diogo Dalot headed just wide.

Moments later Mosquera almost scored a comical own goal when he headed beyond Sa with what should have been a routine back pass and the goalkeeper scrambled to claw it away from goal right on the line.

Wolves had the best chance of the half to take the lead in the 64th minute when Doherty flicked on a cross and Krejci dug a shot out, but Lammens pulled off a superb stop before Mosquera dragged the rebound wide.

United recovered from that moment to have a strong period in the game as Wolves defended deep, but the visitors came close again when Tchatchoua raced through and set up Arias, who had a shot deflected just wide.

Dorgu had the ball in the net in the 90th minute and thought he had won it, but it was correctly flagged offside.

Wolves survived a few late scares to see the game out and earn their first point since October 5.

Key Moments

GOAL 27 Zirkzee’s shot takes a huge deflection to give United the lead

GOAL 45 Krejci heads Wolves level before the break

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, Doherty, Krejci, H.Bueno, J.Gomes, Mane, Arias (Wolfe, 94), Hwang (Lopez, 88), Arokodare (Larsen, 65).

Subs not used: Johnstone, Hoever, Olagunju, Sutherland, Ojinnaka, Gonzalez.

Manchester United: Lammens, Dalot, Heaven (Yoro, 75), Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Ugarte (Mantato, 75), Dorgu, Cunha, Zirkzee (J.Fletcher, 45), Sesko.

Subs not used: Bayindir, Malacia, Fredricson, T.Fletcher, Lacey, Obi.