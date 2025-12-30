"It's progress" - Wolves boss' take on first point since October

Ladislav Krejci's equaliser at Old Trafford - in a game where Wolves had chances to win it - brought to an end an 11-game Premier League losing run.

They picked up that point despite naming just one recognised midfielder and asking attackers Jhon Arias and Mateus Mane to play deeper and Edwards was pleased with his team's response.

"It's nice to take something from the game," he said.

"I do feel it's the least we deserved, it's progress."

Edwards added: "We obviously had to jig things around a little bit.

"We gave Santi (Bueno) all the way up until today, around lunchtime. Once we knew he was no, as a staff we had a good long discussion around how we were going to go about things, which we'd been talking about yesterday.