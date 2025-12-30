Styles has been an almost ever present for Albion this season - playing the majority of the campaign at left back.

He has come into the centre of midfield in recent weeks and earned plaudits for displays in a position where he plays for his country.

He was back out to full back on Monday evening as Albion ran out 2-1 winners of QPR - to end the calendar year on a high.

But Styles made a frank admission ahead of the game, admitting it isn't good enough and Albion should really be higher in the table.

Speaking in the matchday programme, he said: "I think we're underachieving. We have to take accountability.

"There have been too many errors leading to goals. In other seasons or in other teams, those mistakes might not lead to goals.

"At the moment we are getting punished for every little mistake we make.

"It's frustrating because we're playing some really good stuff at times. I think we're set up really well but it's those fine margins that don't seem to be going our way.

"I don't want to sound like we've had so much bad luck because we have to take responsibility and we know our results haven't been good enough, but I do feel we have been unfortunate at times.

"We've put in some really good performances where we should've picked up more points.

"We've also been punished so many times.

"It feels like every team we play against are incredibly ruthless and clinical when they face us."

Now attention turns to Swansea - as Albion look to end a rotten eight match away losing run. If it extends to nine it will be the worst form on their travels since the 1970s.

Styles insists that aside from the odd game displays have been good - but they need to produce more than that.

He added: "Eight defeats in a row on the road can't happen in this league if you want to achieve things.

"We want to pick up better results both at home and on the road, but we're thankful that our home form in the first half of the season has been pretty solid.

"We seem to play and start matches well on our travels apart from Southampton and QPR, which was a bit of a scruffy game.

"Everyone wants to find the answers, because we believe we should be much higher up the table given some of the performances we've delivered, but for whatever reason, we're just not getting those results away."