Dave Edwards: Wolves need to find a way to get a result

There was lots of spirit, lots of fight, lots of quality at times as well, but we're just falling on the wrong end of the result again and it's seven defeats in a row since Edwards came in.

He'll be fed up with losing games of football. He will see that there are some improvements, undoubtedly, but it needs to keep moving in that direction to pick up points.

There is potential for that in games coming up and it's important they don't lose too much faith.

Rob will be really disappointed that he still hasn't managed to get that first point because it was a spirited display at Anfield with lots of positives.

In the first half Wolves were a little bit too passive. They were set up to frustrate Liverpool but never gave Liverpool anything to worry about going the other way.

I always think if you are a counter-attacking team and you are going to set up that way, you have to keep the opposition honest by still being able to threaten them in behind.

Unfortunately, we weren't able to utilise Tolu Arokodare well enough and weren't able to get Hwang Hee-chan and Mateus Mane into good enough positions to really make any of those opportunities count. We were quite poor on that transition.