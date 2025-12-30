Dave Edwards: A better 2026 starts with a big January window for Shrewsbury

We've seen the relegation from League One and the reset going into League Two, which hasn't quite worked as of yet.

There's been a few false dawns with performances and results and ultimately they are fighting it out near the bottom of the table.

Town fans would have been a bit more optimistic at the start of the season but the numbers haven't looked good with the number of goals they have conceded and the lack of goals they have scored.

Certain runs of results have been alarming. They had a good run in October and seemed to turn a corner but were unable to maintain that consistency and something needs to change.

The away form overall has been poor too and it needs to improve for the rest of the season to ensure 2026 is a better year.

The team is evolving and hopefully they have a transfer window coming up in January where everything is a lot more settled.