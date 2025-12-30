Bad hands, different boo boys and an Albion surprise: Things you may have missed from West Brom's QPR win
West Brom signed off the calendar year with a victory - as head coach Ryan Mason picked up a much needed win.
Goals from George Campbell and Nat Phillips were enough to hand Albion a victory which leaves them in 16th.
Jonny Drury looks at three things you may have missed from the game.
More bad decisions
Fans didn't want to hear it after Bristol City and they didn't after Hull.
For all the negativity about the displays and the results, which is justified, the decisions Albion have faced from the officials in recent weeks have been dreadful.
From Alfie Gilchrist's red card for a nothing tackle against Hull - to the goal that should not have stood against City.
Then the red card that wasn't given - that was bad enough. They did have a hand in those results, maybe not fully but they did.
And then against QPR, they drew level after an awful decision was given as a free kick which led to their goal.